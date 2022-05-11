Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $129,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $8.63 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.