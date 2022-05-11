Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.44 Million

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to announce $371.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. SLM reported sales of $338.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 136,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.