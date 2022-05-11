Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.72. 1,429,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.10. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

