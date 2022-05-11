Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Sell

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 75,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

