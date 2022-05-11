Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

