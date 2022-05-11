Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Sell

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BRMK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,951. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% in the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

