Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.24.

OCDX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,666.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.