Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to “Hold”

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

