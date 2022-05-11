Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Hold

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

PNTG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.48 million, a PE ratio of 182.63 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

