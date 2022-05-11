Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Hold

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

