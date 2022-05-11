ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $458,498.01 and $33.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00289251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00068039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

