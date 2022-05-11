Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.