Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,335.00

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $161,728.55 and $25,335.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00535991 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.01 or 1.96329312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,220.06 or 0.07259790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.