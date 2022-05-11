Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.10. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,836 shares of company stock worth $6,389,830. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $893.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
