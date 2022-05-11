Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.10. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,836 shares of company stock worth $6,389,830. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $893.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

