Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $175,874.71 and $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00292278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,400,894 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

