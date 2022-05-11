ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $631,039.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $631,039.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,925.80 or 1.00043979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00106502 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.