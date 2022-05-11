Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 37,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,240,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,228. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

