Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $55,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.