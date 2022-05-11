Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 1,478,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,657. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

