ZPER (ZPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. ZPER has a market cap of $33,696.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00202889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.28 or 0.01979598 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004068 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.