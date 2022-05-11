Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.59. Zuora shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 15,902 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 729.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,987,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 449,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

