-$0.02 EPS Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 2,217,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,361. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.76.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.