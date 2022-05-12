-$0.03 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.50. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

