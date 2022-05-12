-$0.05 EPS Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspirato.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.
In other news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,477,000.
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
