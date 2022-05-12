$0.08 EPS Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Snap One by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 3,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,058. Snap One has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.