$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of BRP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,022. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

