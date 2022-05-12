$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,590. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

