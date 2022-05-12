-$0.19 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.60 on Monday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

