$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 369,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,570. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

