-$0.36 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

MDVL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,819. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

