-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

AUTL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 236,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.