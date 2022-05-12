-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

AUTL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 236,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

