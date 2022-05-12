$0.49 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.40. 10,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

