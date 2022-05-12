$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CONMED reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 680,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,612. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

