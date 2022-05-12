$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,083. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

