-$0.84 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DYN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,556. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.