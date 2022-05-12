$0.90 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 939,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

