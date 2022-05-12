0Chain Trading 39% Lower This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $458,163.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

