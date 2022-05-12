$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. GoDaddy reported sales of $931.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 2,412,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,814. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

