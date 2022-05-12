$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.49 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.