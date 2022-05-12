$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.