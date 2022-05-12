$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

PANW stock traded down $17.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.67. 2,131,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,766. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.