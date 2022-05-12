$1.73 EPS Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.78. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

