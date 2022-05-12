10,552 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.51. 30,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,610. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

