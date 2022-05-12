$13.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will post $13.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.99 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $48.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.01 billion to $51.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.50 billion to $59.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.13. 39,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.42. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

