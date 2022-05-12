$131.88 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $131.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $532.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $550.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $697.89 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $15.61. 57,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.