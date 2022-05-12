13,337 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE FDP opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.