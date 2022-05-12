1,380 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $182.93 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.93 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07.

