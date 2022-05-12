$139.26 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.80 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $122.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $560.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.73 million to $568.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.79 million, with estimates ranging from $610.57 million to $649.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVOP remained flat at $$21.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

