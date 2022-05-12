$151.68 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will announce $151.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.72 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,874. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $400.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.