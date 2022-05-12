17,000 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

